New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $11.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.50 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after acquiring an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

