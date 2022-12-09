New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to Reduce at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $0.85 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.42.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $716.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 22.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in New Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.