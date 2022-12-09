Needham & Company LLC Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $19.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Shares of S opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

