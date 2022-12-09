Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
