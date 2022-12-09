Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,501.07

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $2,501.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00228825 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00042743 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,025,457 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

