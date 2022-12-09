National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

National Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NKSH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

