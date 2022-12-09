My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $861,389.22 and approximately $560,036.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

