Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLNXF. UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €38.00 ($40.00) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLNXF stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

