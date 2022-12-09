Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.