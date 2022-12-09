Morgan Stanley Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

