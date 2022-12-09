Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.16 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

