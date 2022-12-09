Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Comerica Stock Down 0.4 %

CMA opened at $65.18 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 82.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

