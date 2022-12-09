Morgan Stanley Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $235.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank stock opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

