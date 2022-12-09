MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $215.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.