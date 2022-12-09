MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $215.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.