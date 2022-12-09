Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

