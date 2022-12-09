Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Microwave Filter Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

