MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.03 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.79 or 0.00103305 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $78.33 million and $3.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00241834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.38984164 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,037,569.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

