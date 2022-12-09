Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Membership Collective Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.86.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market cap of $221.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Insider Activity at Membership Collective Group

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,040.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.