Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPNGF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Meituan Price Performance

MPNGF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Meituan has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

