Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

