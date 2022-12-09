Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.54.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

