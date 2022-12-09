Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.