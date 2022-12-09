ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

