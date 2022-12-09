Magic Internet Money Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $455,974.16 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

