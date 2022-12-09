M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.09. 7,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

