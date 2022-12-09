Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 66,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

