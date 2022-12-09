Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.605-2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.44 and its 200 day moving average is $312.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $427.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.08.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

