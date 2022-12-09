Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Raymond James raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.08.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

