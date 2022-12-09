Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $427.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.5% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.08.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

