Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Sells $11,361.57 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Joseph Allen sold 34,429 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $11,361.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Anthony Joseph Allen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Anthony Joseph Allen sold 17,052 shares of Lucira Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $23,702.28.
Lucira Health Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 46,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucira Health
Lucira Health Company Profile
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
