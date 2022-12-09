Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Sells $11,361.57 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Joseph Allen sold 34,429 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $11,361.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Joseph Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Anthony Joseph Allen sold 17,052 shares of Lucira Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $23,702.28.

Lucira Health Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 46,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucira Health

Lucira Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also

