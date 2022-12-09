Loop Capital Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $45.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.19.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.