Loop Capital Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $45.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.