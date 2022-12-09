Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $525.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $473.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.71 and a 200-day moving average of $434.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.