Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LYG opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 105,995 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

