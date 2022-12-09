Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.4 %
LYG opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
