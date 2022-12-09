Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Intuit by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 4.3 %

INTU stock opened at $405.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

