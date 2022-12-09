Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Down 5.8%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. 4,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Live Current Media Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.90.
Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
About Live Current Media
Live Current Media, Inc, a digital technology company, operates in the entertainment industry. The company develops mobile applications in the sports and gaming sectors, including SPRT MTRX, a gaming app for players to bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Current Media (LIVC)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.