Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock worth $3,172,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.