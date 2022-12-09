Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,655 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 1,115,978 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after buying an additional 1,071,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

