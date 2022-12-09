Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

