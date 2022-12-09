Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %
Legend Biotech stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.