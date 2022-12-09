Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ LE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Lands’ End by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

