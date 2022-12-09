Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
NASDAQ LE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 2.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.