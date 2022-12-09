KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

