KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
