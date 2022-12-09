KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Hits $644.74 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $6.55 or 0.00038037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $644.74 million and $675,576.59 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

