Komodo Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.47 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and approximately $481,641.65 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00262023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00084739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,124,124 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

