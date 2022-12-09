Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider Buys A$33,300.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Rating) insider Janine Allis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,348.99).
Kogan.com Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.
Kogan.com Company Profile
