Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider Buys A$33,300.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Rating) insider Janine Allis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,348.99).

Kogan.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

