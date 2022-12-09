KlayUniverse (KUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,037.56

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $2,037.56 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07413623 USD and is up 7.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,132.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

