Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ KNTK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.70.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Kinetik will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 5,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $187,401.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,894,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,416,927.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,590,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

