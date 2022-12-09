Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kering from €685.00 ($721.05) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kering from €670.00 ($705.26) to €690.00 ($726.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $686.89.

Kering Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $84.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

