Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target Increased to 33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KHOTF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.