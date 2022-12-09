JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$33.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.55.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$12.81 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

