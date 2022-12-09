JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.20.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of LPI stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $120.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,513. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 128.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.