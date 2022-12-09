JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €7.22 ($7.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.03) and a 1-year high of €14.12 ($14.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.31.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

